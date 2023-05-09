‘The Real Housewives Of Miami’ Season 6 Moves First-Run Episodes To Bravo From Peacock

When The Real Housewives of Miami return with Season 6 they will be landing on Bravo first with episodes airing on Peacock a day later.

RHOM had been a Peacock Original since the streamer revived the reality series in 2020 for Season 4. Two seasons aired on the NBCUniversal streaming service but the sixth season, which is currently in production and set to air later this year, will run on Bravo first.

The cable network aired Season 4 and 5 after its Peacock run.

Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, Lisa Hochstein, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen are all reportedly returning for the new season of RHOM with Marysol Patton, Kiki Barth and Adriana de Moura joining as friends.

RHOM originally aired on Bravo for three seasons between 2011 and 2013. The show set in Florida was the seventh installment of The Real Housewives franchise following the OG’s of The Real Housewives of Orange County and other cities like New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C. and Beverly Hills.

RHOM is produced by Purveyors of Pop and executive produced by Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Cooper Green, Maty Buss, Bill Fritz, Darren Ward and Andy Cohen.

“Time to feel the rush again…on BRAVO!” the network shared on Instagram. “RHOM Season 6 is returning to Bravo and streaming next day on Peacock!”

“It’s good to be home,” Purveyors of Pop shared on Instagram captioning the post.