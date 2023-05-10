‘The Real Housewives Of Miami’ Star Guerdy Abraira Opens Up About Breast Cancer Diagnosis Amid Season 6 Filming

Guerdy Abraira, star of The Real Housewives of Miami, opened up about recently being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The reality TV personality and entrepreneur said in an Instagram post that while “having the time of [her] life” in St. Barts, she received a call from her doctor with the results of her mammogram.

“I have breast cancer,” she shared. “It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed. Many of you reached out to check on me and I am thankful for your caring gestures.”

Abraira continued, “For now I am preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan. This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity. I will ‘guerdyfy’ this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life.”

This process is happening as RHOM films Season 6 of the reality series that was recently announced to air on Bravo first after two seasons on Peacock.

Following her diagnosis, Abraira encouraged her followers about the importance of getting tested and catching it at an early stage.

“I am lucky that this breast cancer was discovered at an early stage – it is still scary of course, but I have love and support from those around me and that alone is the fuel that I need,” she added. “For those who do not get health checks regularly, I urge you to. Your life depends on it.”