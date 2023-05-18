‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 15 Taglines: Kandi Burruss Says She’s “Worldwide” While Shereé Whitfield Says “She Broke The Internet”

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta': (L-R) Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross

The taglines for the peaches of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 are here and the wait was worth it. Bravo has dropped a newly revamped intro with new graphics and a remixed version of the instrumental theme song.

Kandi Burruss: “My roots are in Atlanta, but my branches are worldwide.”

Burruss references her costar Marlo Hampton putting into question her success saying she was only known locally in Atlanta.

Drew Sidora: “Forget the gaslight, I’m taking the spotlight.”

Sidora is making strides in her career and this season of RHOA she is going to showcase her talent in music.

Marlo Hampton: “My past may be checkered, but my future is solid gold.”

Hampton is synonymous with wealth and fashion and her tagline makes reference to that.

Kenya Moore: “I just don’t do it for the culture…honey, I am the culture.”

The former beauty queen makes reference with her tagline to the influence she has among the peaches of Atlanta.

Shereé Whitfield: “She by Shereé…more like she broke the internet.”

Whitfield’s athleisure brand She by Shereé launched last season during the RHOA season finale. Her website ended up crashing as Bravo viewers flocked to the site to purchase her joggers.

Sanya Richards-Ross: “If you can’t keep the pace, stay out of my race.”

Richards-Ross’ tagline is a reference to her profession as a track and field athlete where she earned several medals at the Olympics.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.