‘The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, And Vanderpump’: Lala Kent Exposes Life With Randall Emmett In New Hulu Doc Exploring Latest ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scandal

Another scandal surrounds the Vanderpump Rules cast and this time Lala Kent is opening up about her life with Hollywood producer Randall Emmett in Hulu’s The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump. Watch the trailer in the video posted above.

ABC News Studios and LA Times Studios teamed up for an investigation into the allegations of race discrimination and workplace abuse against Emmett. The movie mogul denies all the allegations that includes questionable on-set behavior towards actor Bruce Willis as his mental acuity declined.

The 90-minute documentary features special access to interview footage of Kent, who opens up about her tumultuous relationship with Emmett and how she learned about the accusations against her ex-fiancé.

The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump also includes exclusive interviews with those closest to Kent, including Lisa and Easton Burningham, her mother and brother, who describe alarming, never-before-told claims of Emmett’s alleged mistreatment towards Kent, exclusively recount what they regard as Emmett’s disturbing behavior when Kent gave birth to their daughter, and Kent’s escape from their shared home.

Other interviews include Felix Pire, Emmett’s high school friend; Brett Pearson, Martin G’Blae and Anna Szymanska, Emmett’s former assistants who claim the filmmaker subjected them to verbal abuse and workplace harassment; Teresa Huang, a TV writer; Leila Azari, a lawyer for Writers Guild of America West and more.

Additional interviews include L.A. Times reporters Amy Kaufman and Meg James, whose investigation “The Man Who Played Hollywood: Inside Randall Emmett’s Crumbling Empire” revealed lawsuits, debts and allegations of abuse against women, assistants and business partners facing Emmett; Matt Belloni, founding partner of Puck News; Heather McDonald, comedian and podcast host; David Yontef, pop culture podcast host; and Alicia Haverland, prop master for Emmet’s film “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” which starred Bruce Willis.

John Henshaw, Victoria Thompson, Kevin Merida, Chris Argentieri, Shani Hilton, Maurice James and Leslie Lindsey serve as executive producers, and Maura Mitchell is co-executive producer.

Hulu has explored scandals stemming from Bravo reality show stars like The Housewife and The Hustler that investigated the legal drama surrounding Tom Girardi, the husband of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne. More recently, The Housewife and The Shah Shocker took a deep dive into the fraud scheme involving The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah, who is serving time in jail now after pleading guilty.

The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump begins streaming Monday, May 22, only on Hulu.