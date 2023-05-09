‘The Outlaws’ Renewed For Season 3 By Prime Video & BBC One

Comedy thriller The Outlaws will be back for a third season. Prime Video and BBC One today announced the renewal of the series from Stephen Merchant (The Office) and co-creator Elgin James (Mayans M.C.).

It follows a group of strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a community payback sentence in Bristol. The third season will be available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Nordics.

With crime boss The Dean (Claes Bang) behind bars awaiting trial, The Outlaws are moving on with their lives—until one of their own returns with a deadly secret, hurling them back into mortal danger. As a murder manhunt closes in on the gang, can they prove their innocence before The Dean’s case collapses, and he comes looking for revenge?

Stephen Merchant returns to the series as Greg, along with Rhianne Barreto as Rani, Gamba Cole as Ben, Darren Boyd as John, Clare Perkins as Myrna, Eleanor Tomlinson as Lady Gabby, Jessica Gunning as Diane, Charles Babalola as Malaki, and Tom Hanson as Spencer.

The Outlaws is a Big Talk and Four Eyes production co-created by Stephen Merchant—who also serves as an executive producer, director, and writer—and Elgin James. Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen, and Matthew Justice also serve as executive producers for Big Talk, along with John Butler. The Outlaws is co-produced by BBC One and Amazon Studios. Global distribution is handled by BBC Studios for all three seasons.