‘The Night Manager India’ Gets Second Part On Disney+ Hotstar

EXCLUSIVE: In February, we told you a second season of The Night Manager is finally under way for the BBC and Amazon, and we can now confirm Disney+ Hotstar is readying the next part of the Indian remake.

The Night Manager: Part 2 will launch on June 30 on the Disney streamer in India, with stars Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur returning as lead characters Shaan Sengupta and Shelly Rungta, respectively. Based on the John le Carré novel, the first season of the show launched this year, seven years after the original UK-U.S. series for the BBC and AMC launched.

The first season has in effect been split into two parts, meaning this is not a second season.

“It’s overwhelming to see the response for the first part and I am grateful for the love received by everyone,” said creator and director Sandeep Modi. “The Night Manager: Part 2 is twice the action and thrill. The strong alliance between Shaan and Shelly will shake the crux of everything and spin a new web of conspiracies and deception. There is a lot more to see in the coming part and the audience will enjoy each bit of the series.”

Watch a motion poster teaser for the season here

A full second season has been expected almost since the day the Disney+ Hotstar ordered the adaptation from producers The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. In an interview with Deadline in February, Modi said: “I keep joking with Simon [Cornwell, le Carre’s son and co-CEO of The Ink Factory] that we’ll make season two before you do and you can use that for the English version,” says Modi.

Later that month, we revealed the BBC and Prime Video were readying two more seasons of the original Night Manager. Codenamed Steelworks, filming is set to begin in London, UK and South Africa late this year. The BBC has UK rights and Amazon replaces AMC as the U.S. partner.

The plot will see Tom Hiddleston’s character Pine informed arms dealer rival Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) is dead two years after the conclusion of the first, with a new, even more deadly challenge ahead. Plot details for the Indian version haven’t been revealed yet, but Disney+ Hotstar described it as “a journey of twists, turns and thrills.”

Kapoor said his character Shelly — India’s version of Roper — “will be seen at his best,” while Kapur said “the twists, the thrill and the tension will all conclude,” adding: “The wait for The Night Manager: Part 2 is finally over and we’re looking forward to all the reactions.”