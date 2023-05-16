‘The Night Agent’ & ‘Love Is Blind’ Were Most-Streamed Shows In April; FAST Platforms See Viewing Increase As Streaming Usage Sinks Overall, Nielsen Says

As the summer months approach, TV usage is down in the U.S. for the third consecutive month, according to Nielsen’s latest edition of The Gauge.

Total TV viewing for April dipped 1.9% compared to March. This isn’t totally unexpected, considering it is a trend for TV usage to see a small decline during this time of year. For context, time spent watching TV declined 2.1% over the same period in 2022.

Netflix and Disney+ claimed the most-streamed titles for the month of April — The Night Agent, Love Is Blind and The Mandalorian (in that order). Despite that feat, both saw a decrease in viewing overall. Netflix lost 7% versus March, while Disney+ was down 1.7%. In terms of total TV usage, Netflix still reigns supreme among the streamers, making up 6.9% of all television viewing. Disney+ claims 1.8%.

Streaming was down 2.1% from March to April and lost a bit of its share of TV usage for the second consecutive month, but it still made up the largest percentage of TV usage overall at 34%.

While SVOD was down overall, it appears audiences may be transitioning toward FAST (free ad-supported TV) offerings. Tubi TV and Pluto TV both saw an increase in viewing month over month (6% for Tubi and 3.9% for Pluto). This comes after Pluto TV exhibited the largest increase in usage across all streaming platforms at 4.6% in March.

In April, broadcast viewing took the biggest hit, down 2.7% compared to March and 3.7% year-over-year. The completion of the NCAA basketball tournament, and The Masters golf tournament, were the most-watched broadcast programs in April, but broadcast sports viewing overall dipped 17.1%. Scripted drama viewing increased slightly, driven by titles like NCIS, Blue Bloods and Chicago Fire.

Cable was the only cable was the only category to record an increase in its share of TV usage this month, boosted by an upswing in cable news viewing. Still, the category saw 6% less viewing than March. Overall, cable accounted for 31.5% of TV usage in April. Cable news viewing increased 4.3% from March to April and accounted for the largest portion of cable viewing (19%).

See more in the graphic below.