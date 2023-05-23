‘Night Agent’ Star Gabriel Basso In Talks To Join Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’ At Warner Bros

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel Basso is in negotiations to join Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette in the Warner Bros. and Clint Eastwood pic Juror #2. Zoey Deutch and Kiefer Sutherland are also on board. Eastwood will direct and produce from a script by Jonathan Abrams. Joining Eastwood as producers are Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena.

The pic follows family man Justin Kemp who, while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma … one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the wrong killer. Basso will play the man on trial. Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell will exec produce.

Basso is best known for his breakout role on Netflix’s The Night Agent, which debuted as Netflix’ third most watched series ever and quickly became one of Netflix’ most watched shows, now ranking No. 5 on the streamer’s list of most popular English-language series of all time. The Night Agent held the number one spot in 76 countries for three weeks and has clocked over 600 million hours watched.

Basso stars as the villain-lead in the reboot of The Strangers, which will be released as three theatrical movies through Lionsgate, and in the hotly anticipated action thriller Trigger Warning opposite Jessica Alba for Netflix.

