‘The Night Agent’ Concedes To ‘Beef’ On Nielsen Streaming Charts; Logan’s Death Prompts 50% Jump In ‘Succession’ Viewing

The Night Agent conceded its No. 1 spot on Nielsen’s streaming charts to Ali Wong and Steven Yeun for the week of April 10 to April 16.

Beef rose to the top spot, up from No. 4 in its premiere week, with 1.6B minutes viewed in its first full week on Netflix, according to Nielsen.

Rest assured, The Night Agent still held its own, taking second place with 1.2B minutes viewed for the week. This is the week that Netflix reported the series had soared to No. 6 on the streamer’s list of all-time most popular series. Despite Nielsen’s report that Beef was the most popular streaming program for that week, Netflix had still pegged The Night Agent as the winner among its own Top 10 rankings.

Similarly to the week prior, Netflix managed three of the top four most-streamed programs for the week. Love Is Blind came in at No. 3, with the release of the Season 4 finale during this time period. The Season 4 reunion was also supposed to air live this week, but due to technical difficulties, it wasn’t available on Netflix until after the measurement window.

Fourth place went to The Mandalorian, which drew just over 1B minutes during the week that the penultimate episode of Season 3 hit Disney+.

As is typical, the Top 10 streaming programs also included several acquired programs, which are no strangers to this list. In fact, the next four titles on the overall list — Cocomelon, NCIS, Bluey, and South Park — have generated a combined 45.9B viewing minutes year-to-date, according to Nielsen. In other words, don’t expect them to disappear from the rankings any time soon.

While not on the overall list, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s Succession did made it among the top original and acquired programming, respectively. Ted Lasso moved up to No. 7 on the originals list with 614M viewing minutes following the addition of Season 3 Episode 5.

This also marked the first full week that Episode 3 of Succession‘s final season (aka the demise of Logan Roy) was available on HBO Max. The unexpected events of the episode certainly generated buzz online, which translated to a 50% jump in viewership from the previous week to 638M viewing minutes. As always, Nielsen’s measurements exclude any linear viewing. The episode set a viewership record for HBO, with 2.5M viewers tuning in same-day across linear and streaming.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: