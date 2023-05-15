‘The Mountain:’ Production Wraps On Kiwi Family Drama Executive Produced By Taika Waititi

EXCLUSIVE: Production has wrapped on the Piki Films (JoJo Rabbit, Hunt for the Wilderpeople) and Sandy Lane Productions (Bad Behaviour) family drama The Mountain from Kiwi filmmaker Rachel House.

The film marks House’s directorial debut. Producers are Desray Armstrong for Sandy Lane Productions and Morgan Waru for Piki Films with Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi, and Paul Wiegard serving as Executive Producers. The film was shot on location around Taranaki on New Zealand’s west coast, with support from the Māori tribe Taranaki whānui.

Billed as a “heartfelt drama,” the pic follows three children on a mission to find healing under the watchful eye of the Taranaki Mounga mountain and discover friendship in the spirit of adventure. House co-wrote the screenplay with comedian Tom Furnis.

House is best known for her performances in Waititi’s 2016 comedy Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Boy (2010), and Niki Caro’s Whale Rider. She also had lead roles in Disney’s Moana and Pixar’s Soul. She can currently be seen in Netflix’s Heartbreak High and has a role in Waititi’s forthcoming Searchlight soccer comedy Next Goal Wins. Away from the screen, House has over 15 years of experience as a theatre director and actor.

The Taranaki Mounga mountain where the film has shot and its surrounding peaks are considered ancestors by eight Māori tribes and will soon be given legal personhood by New Zealand’s government as redress for their confiscation 157 years ago.

“I can’t wait for you to meet these beautiful kids and feel the strength of their connection with our mountain, Taranaki,” said House.

Armstrong added: “This film would not be possible without the support and participation of the descendants of Taranaki Mounga and we are grateful for their belief and trust in Rachel and the team behind the project.”

The pic was made with funding from the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Government’s Screen Production Grant, NZ On Air, Whaakata Māori, Department of Post, Native Audio, Nude Run, Hillfarrance and financed in association with Kiwibank.

Madman and Piki Films will distribute the film in New Zealand, while Madman will handle Australia. Piki Films are handling sales.