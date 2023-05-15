‘The Mother’ Captures 2.8M US Households Over Debut Weekend On Netflix, Besting ‘Glass Onion’ & ‘Murder Mystery 2,’ Samba TV Says

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez appeared on television screens across the U.S. this Mother’s Day weekend.

Her latest offering, aptly titled The Mother, debuted on Netflix on May 12. The action thriller was watched by 2.8M U.S. households over its debut weekend, according to L+2D data from Samba TV.

Samba also says that The Mother over-indexed by 33% among Black households and 25% among Hispanic households.

The Mother saw better two-day viewership than Samba measured for two of Netflix’s other recent popular films, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Murder Mystery 2.

Samba reports that, in the same measurement window, Glass Onion captured 2.6M households while Murder Mystery 2 was viewed by 2.4M.

This doesn’t tell the whole viewing story, though it does give a pretty good picture of the film’s performance in its first few days of availability. Samba TV doesn’t measure mobile, however, their sample includes a panel of 3 million terrestrial TVs, weighted to the U.S. Census. By contrast, Samba TV’s panel is nearly 100x larger than Nielsen’s household footprint of 45K homes.

Netflix hasn’t released viewing data yet for The Mother. Based on these figures, the film will likely make it among the streamer’s Top 10 English-language films for last week, meaning that viewing hours for its first weekend will be available when Netflix releases those numbers on Tuesday.

During their debut weekends, Netflix reported 64M viewing hours for Murder Mystery 2 and 82.1M for Glass Onion.

“Netflix’s latest action thriller The Mother was a runaway hit in its opening weekend, with 2.8 million households watching in its first three days available to stream. Starring Jennifer Lopez, the queen of rom-com successfully crossed genres with ease and delivered massive viewership for an entirely different audience.

“The new Netflix original film beat out several of the streamer’s most prominent recent originals in the same time frame, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Murder Mystery 2. Diverse audiences helped give the film a viewership lift, with Black and Hispanic households over-indexing by strong double digits.”