‘The Miracle Club’ Release Date, Trailer: Laura Linney, Maggie Smith & Kathy Bates Topline Sony Pictures Classics’ Tribeca-Bound Comedy

Sony Pictures Classics has unveiled a July 14th release date and trailer for The Miracle Club, their Dublin-shot comedy that Laura Linney, Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Agnes O’Casey lead for Emmy-nominated director Thaddeus O’Sullivan.

The film, which SPC snapped up rights to earlier this year for the U.S., Latin America and assorted territories in Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe, will the month prior have its world premiere in the Spotlight Narrative section of the Tribeca Festival.

Pic is set in 1967 and follows the story of three generations of close friends, Lily (Smith), Eileen (Bates) and Dolly (O’Casey) of Ballygar, a hard-knocks community in Dublin, who have one tantalizing dream: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes, that place of miracles that draws millions of visitors each year. When the chance to win presents itself, the women seize it. However, just before their trip, their old friend Chrissie (Linney) arrives in Ballygar for her mother’s funeral, dampening their good mood and well-laid plans. The women secure tickets and set out on the journey that they hope will change their lives, with Chrissie joining in place of her mother. But the glamor and sophistication of Chrissie, who has just returned from a nearly 40-year exile in the United States, are not her only difficult traits. Old wounds are reopened along the way, forcing the women to confront their pasts even as they travel in search of a miracle.

The Miracle Club‘s producers are Chris Curling, Joshua Maurer and Larry Bass. Embankment Films arranged production financing with Curling’s Zephyr Films through Ireland’s BCP, Ingenious Media, Screen Ireland, Hianlo and the BFI’s Global Screen Fund.

The film’s opening weekend is quite crowded, with competitors to include Kino Lorber’s horror comedy Final Cut, Crunchyroll’s Psycho-Pass Providence, Vertical’s The Modelizer, Greenwich Entertainment’s comedy Two Tickets to Greece, IFC Films’ doc Lakota Nation vs. United States and Searchlight’s comedy Theater Camp, as well as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which Paramount unveils two days prior, on July 12th.

View the trailer for the forthcoming comedy above.