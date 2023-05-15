‘The Masked Singer’ Renewed For Season 10 At Fox As ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Returns For Season 3

The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice are both officially returning to Fox.

The mystery singing formats return for season 10 and season 3, respectively.

The news comes ahead of Fox’s Upfront presentation in New York. They form part of a tranche of unscripted renewals including Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test returning for season 2, as revealed by Deadline yesterday, Farmer Wants a Wife also coming back for its sophomore season, Hell’s Kitchen returning for season 22, Lego Masters renewed for season four and Name That Tune renewed for season 3.

The Masked Singer is currently in its ninth season, which premiered in February and airs its finale on May 17. It has featured celebrities including Lou Diamond Phillips, Melissa Joan Hart, George Wendt, Michael Bolton, Debbie Gibson, Grandmaster Flash and Dee Snider.

Meanwhile, I Can See Your Voice aired its second season between December 2021 and June 2022.

The show is hosted by Ken Jeong alongside Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and the third season was filmed in Atlanta at the end of last year.

All three join a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians and pop culture experts and a musical superstar to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, videos and the infamous lip-sync challenges.

Both series are produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment.