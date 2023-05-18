‘The Masked Singer’ Names Its Season Nine Winner

SPOILER ALERT: The coveted “Golden Mask”‘ award was on the line tonight for the remaining contestants in Season 9 of The Masked Singer. It was “Medusa” versus “Macaw” in a showdown for the ages, and only one could triumph.

It’s been quite a year for show host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

The season featured three contestants in each episode, with one eliminated mid-show and taken to the VIP section and the other two battling it out in a Battle Royale. A champion was named at the end of each episode, with the other singer in the top two unmasking. All this included the return of themed nights, including tributes to “ABBA,” “DC Superheroes,” and “Movie Night.”

SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN TONIGHT’S SHOW:

The winner of tonight’s show was “Medusa,” who was unmasked as multiplatinum singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs. Runner-up “Macaw” was author and singer David Archuleta.

The show also announced it will return for a 10th season on Fox.