‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4 Start Of Production Likely To Be Delayed Due To Writers Strike

The writers strike may bring about a disturbance in the force. The current work stoppage already has disrupted the production of several TV series; Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian may join the last.

According to sources, the flagship Disney+ series will likely push the start of production for Season 4. While not officially announced, a fourth season has been fully expected; series creator Jon Favreau confirmed earlier this year that the scripts for the new installment had all been completed.

I hear filming on Season 4 of The Mandalorian has been slated to begin in September. While there is some breathing room, I hear filming will likely be delayed. A rep for Lucasfilm had no comment.

During a WGA strike, there is no writer present on set. Additionally, picketing often interrupts production as teamsters and crew members refuse to cross, which is what recently happened with fellow Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. The writers strike, which started May 2, is entering its third week.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as Mando, Carl Weathers (bounty hunter leader Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (bad guy Moff Gideon), and Katee Sackhoff (Mandalorian Bo-Katen Kryze). Christopher Lloyd was a new Season 3 addition, joining the human cast as well as fan-favorite Baby Yoda.