‘The Mandalorian’ EP & Director Rick Famuyiwa On ‘Star Wars’ Series Western Evolution & What’s Next – Crew Call Podcast

On today’s episode of Crew Call we talk with The Mandalorian EP and director of season 3 episodes one, seven and eight, Rick Famuyiwa.

Like the Westerns that Star Wars itself is based on, season 3 continued to dwell in that genre as it focused on Bounty Hunter Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) unification with the Mandalorians. Of note here is the redemption of the tribe’s former leader Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff). Famuyiwa says we see “what she lost and what she’s gained, in terms of the trust from her people and her own leadership.”

(L-R): A Bartender Droid (Seth Gabel), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) Lucasfilm

Famuyiwa explains that just as “Westerns started to grow and go beyond their rugged individualism to how we make a society work” so does The Mandalorian in season 3.

The Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner of Dope talks about the VFX tricks of making The Mandalorian sets look real, as well as the episode he’s submitting this Emmy season.

Famuyiwa is also a director on the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson which premieres August this year.

You can listen to our conversation below: