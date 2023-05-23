‘The Madame Blanc Mysteries’ Renewed For Season Three By AMC Networks’ Acorn & Channel 5

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks’ Acorn TV and Channel 5 are serving up a third season of The Madame Blanc Mysteries.

As with Season 2, the U.S./UK co-commissioners are preparing a Christmas special along with six episodes. Filming is currently underway, with the Christmas special set to air on Acorn TV and Channel 5 in 2023, while the rest of the season will continue in 2024.

Starring and created by Sally Lindsay, The Madame Blanc Mysteries sees renowned and respected antiques dealer Jean White (Lindsay) return with her expertise in the world of antiquities, proving to be the key to solving a series of murders and mysteries against the backdrop of the beautiful French village of Sainte Victoire.

Series creator, Lindsay, reprises her role and again joins forces with Sue Vincent (Mount Pleasant), who returns as Gloria Beaushaw and as series co-writer. Also reprising their roles are Steve Edge (Starlings), Robin Askwith (Strike), Sue Holderness (Only Fools and Horses) and Tony Robinson, who made his first appearance in the Season 2 Christmas special.

“I am truly humbled by the love for our show and can’t wait to give you lots more adventures,” said Lindsay, who also starred in Channel 5 drama Cold Call.

Season 3 will be directed by Dermot Boyd and produced by Jake Rollins, while Mike Benson and Andy Morgan will serve as EP for co-producer Clapperboard alongside Lindsay and Caroline Roberts-Cherry for Saffron Cherry.