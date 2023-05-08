‘The Little Mermaid’: First Look At ‘Kiss The Girl’ Musical Number Airs During MTV Movie & TV Awards

During the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards a preview clip of The Little Mermaid air showcasing the scene with the “Kiss the Girl” musical number.

Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King star in the iconic scene where Ariel and Prince Eric take a boat ride as the little mermaid tries to land a kiss from her love interest to break Ursula’s spell and get her voice back.

The clip also has appearances from Flounder who is voiced by Jacob Tremblay, Sebastian who is voiced by Daveed Diggs and Scuttle who is voiced by Awkwafina.

Watch The Little Mermaid scene in the video posted below.

The live-action version of The Little Mermaid will be having some of the lyrics modified to allow consent like in the case of “Kiss the Girl.”

“There are some lyric changes in ‘Kiss the Girl’ because people have gotten very sensitive about the idea that [Prince Eric] would, in any way, force himself on [Ariel],” Alan Menken told Vanity Fair in an interview.

Menken continued, “We have some revisions in ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’ regarding lines that might make young girls somehow feel that they shouldn’t speak out of turn, even though Ursula is clearly manipulating Ariel to give up her voice.”

The Little Mermaid opens in theaters May 26, and is directed by Rob Marshall with a screenplay by David Magee. The cast also includes Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as King Triton, along with Noma Dumezweni, Art Malik, Lorena Andrea, Simone Ashley, Kajsa Mohammar, Nathalie Sorrell, Karolina Conchet, Sienna King, among others.