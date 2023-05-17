‘The Lazarus Project’ Picked Up For Season 2 At TNT

The Lazarus Project, a British drama series starring I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu, doesn’t launch until next month on TNT.

But the Warner Bros. Discovery network has already picked up the second season. It comes after Sky, which launched the series, renewed it for a second season last year.

The series will get a sneak peak after the Stanley Cup finals game on June 3 before launching on June 4. It comes from Giri/Haji creator Joe Barton.

The Lazarus Project follows George, the latest recruit to The Lazarus Project – a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is at the threat of extinction. George and his colleagues are the few people on Earth with the ability to remember the events that are undone when time goes back. But when a freak accident harms someone close to George, Lazarus won’t let him turn back time to undo it unless there is the threat of global extinction. Now George must choose to stay loyal or go rogue as he faces the question of: if you had the power to re-write your past, what would you sacrifice to do it?

The series also stars Anjli Mohindra, Tom Burke, Caroline Quentin, Rudi Dharmalingam and Charly Clive.

It is produced by Urban Myth Films and distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.

Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group for Warner Bros. Discovery, revealed the season two pick up at the company’s Upfront event.

“We are so bullish on this series… that we’ve already picked up season two,” she said.