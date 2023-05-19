Ben Kingsley, Sofia Boutella Join Dave Bautista In Lionsgate Action Comedy ‘The Killer’s Game’

Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley (Wonder Man) and Sofia Boutella (Rebel Moon) are set to star opposite Dave Bautista in The Killer’s Game, the action comedy that JJ Perry is helming for Lionsgate, which heads into production this summer. Their roles are being kept under wraps.

Based on Jay Bonansinga’s novel, The Killer’s Game is written by Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg (X-Men series), with recent rewrites by James Coyne. The film follows veteran assassin Joe Flood (Bautista), who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorizes a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him.

Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar will produce alongside Steve Richards for Endurance Media, which is financing the project, as well as Kia Jam. Bautista and Jonathan Meisner will exec produce for Dogbone Entertainment, alongside Scott Lambert, with Jake Katofsky and Vanessa Humphrey to serve as co-producers.

Kingsley was recently set to reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in Marvel’s series Wonder Man, having most recently taken on the part in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings after making his MCU debut in Iron Man 3. The actor will also be seen in the dramas Jules and Daliland, set for release this summer, portraying Salvador Dalí in the latter. Among his other upcoming projects are Wes Anderson’s Roald Dahl adaptation The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar for Netflix and Terrence Malick’s The Way of the Wind.

Currently starring in BBC’s historical drama series SAS: Rogue Heroes, which has been renewed for a second season, Boutella is next set to star in Zack Snyder’s space epic Rebel Moon, which bows on Netflix on December 22nd.

Kingsley is represented by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Boutella by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, 42 Management and Production, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.