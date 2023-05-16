‘The Kardashians’: Hulu Orders More Episodes Of Unscripted Series

The Kardashians aren’t going anywhere: Hulu has announced it picked up 20 additional episodes of the unscripted series.

Season three of The Kardashians premieres May 25 on Hulu, with all-new episodes from Fulwell 73 Productions streaming on Thursdays. There have been 10 episodes per season so far, so theoretically the new order could take the show through a season six.

Here’s the logline for the new season that features Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner: The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.

The season 1 premiere of The Kardashians launched as the most-watched premiere in the history of the platform and the series remains the most-watched unscripted series in Hulu’s history.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces The Kardashians alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer. Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also serve as executive producers.