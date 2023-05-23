‘The House Of Tifton Lake’: Avatar Entertainment Launches Sales Of Vadhir Derbez Horror At Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Avatar Entertainment is in Cannes launching The House on Tifton Lake, a Mexican horror starring Vadhir Derbez (Sense8, The Seventh Day).

The film, based on a true story, follow four friends spending a weekend at a mysterious mansion in rural Georgia who find their host as a twin brother or alter ego who doesn’t not like guests. Mexican-U.S. actor Derbez stars playing the easy going Brandon and his murderous twin/alter ego Carlos.

London- and LA-based talent management and production company Avatar is also producing, with owner Larry Robinson a producer alongside Matt Stein, an exec producer on titles such as Halloween and Scream 4.

The writers are Sandra Becerril, who has published 34 horror novels and has won the Arial Award for Best Screenplay, and Henry Bedwell (Darker Than Night, Karem Possessed), who is also attached to direct. Becerril is currently writing a feature script for Fabula, the Chilean production house of Pablo Lorraín (Spencer).

Star Derbez last year struck a first-look deal with Spanish-language streamer Pantaya, which later merged with VIX after TelevisaUnivision bought the platform. In recent years, he has appeared in English-language feature such as The Seventh Day, opposite Guy Pearce, and White Elephant, alongside Bruce Willis and John Malkovich.

Derbez, Becerril and Bedwell are all managed by Avatar’s Robinson.