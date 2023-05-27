‘The Good Place’ Cast Has Lunchtime Mini-Reunion

Three years after its final episode, the cast of NBC’s The Good Place appears to be in a good place, friendship-wise.

On Thursday, D’Arcy Carden posted an Instagram shot of lunch with a special trio, including costars Kristen Bell and William Jackson Harper.

The actors were veterans of all four seasons on the show, with Bell playing Eleanor Shellstrop and Harper playing love interest Chidi Anagonye. Carden was the holographic database known as Janet.

The Good Place scored 13 Emmy nominations, and also starred Ted Danson, Manny Jacinto, and Jameela Jamil.

Dax Shepard, Bell’s real-life husband, commented on the post.

“Surprised that table didn’t burst into flames with the collective hotness present.”