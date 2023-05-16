‘The Bachelor’ Senior-Focused Spinoff ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Picked Up To Series At ABC For Fall Premiere

ABC is finally giving senior men and women another shot at love.

The network has officially announced the long-awaited new iteration of The Bachelor franchise, The Golden Bachelor. The spinoff series will premiere this fall on Monday nights, following Dancing with the Stars. An exact premiere date has yet to be announced.

The Golden Bachelor promises to “showcase a whole new kind of love story.” The series will follow one hopeless romantic who is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?

The Golden Bachelor has been in the works for several years, with ABC first floating the idea during Season 24 of The Bachelor. A card shown during a commercial break directed “seniors looking for love” to the show’s casting site. Since then, the same casting cards have appeared numerous times on screen during all current iterations of the franchise.

RELATED: New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2023-24: Photo Gallery

The Golden Bachelor joins the current three series in the franchise: The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

RELATED: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023

Bachelor in Paradise is also set to return this fall for Season 9, which will air for two hours on Tuesdays beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT. An exact premiere date has yet to be announced. The Bachelor has also been renewed for Season 28, though that will likely air in the winter.

The Golden Bachelor is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

RELATED: ABC Picks Up Kaitlin Olson-Led ‘High Potential’ Series From Drew Goddard

RELATED: 2023 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming