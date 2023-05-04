‘The Goldbergs’: How The Comedy Ended Its Decade-Long Run On ABC

SPOILER ALERT! This story contains plot points from the series finale of ABC’s The Goldbergs.

The Goldbergs got its happy ending Wednesday by wrapping up 10 years on ABC with a possible new relationship for Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey), a secret marriage for Barry (Troy Gentile) and a ride in a fancy DeLorean for Adam (Sean Giambrone).

The episode titled “Bev to the Future” began with a family screening of Back to the Future before the discussion turned to the possibility of turning back the clock and reliving old glory days. Beverly had the perfect opportunity to do just that by attending a high school reunion with Adam as her reluctant “date.”

But Beverly soon realizes that Adam is nothing more than an inconvenient third wheel because she runs into George (Rob Corddry), an old flame from high school who she dated before marrying Murray (Jeff Garlin, who left the show in 2021).

Meanwhile, Barry and his live-in galpal Joanne (Beth Triffon) try to change perceptions that they’re a “ridiculous” couple by throwing their first-ever dinner party. But after dressing up as a Blues Brother and Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffanys, the duo realizes they didn’t actually cook food so they serve take-out wings to their guests, instead.

Back at the reunion, Adam ruins any chance of his mom rekindling her romance with George by interrupting her slow dance with a painful guitar solo. George makes a quick getaway.

“Don’t you think I deserve a chance to see where it goes?” Beverly tells Adam. “What you did tonight was really unfair.”

To make things right, Adam appeals to Ben “Pop Pop” Goldberg (Judd Hirsch), who loans him his DeLorean to find George. The episode ends with George showing up for a family party celebrating the 1-year-old birthday of Beverly’s granddaughter, who surprises everyone by uttering the word “Bubby.”

Barry and Joanne also have a surprise to share — they got married to prove they are serious! — but they decide to keep the news to themselves.

The episode ends with scenes from episodes past — with Garlin included in some of the images — and a title card that reads, “Dedicated to a decade of The Goldbergs.”

The half-hour comedy from creator Adam F. Goldberg and Sony Pictures TV was the longest-running live-action network comedy series on the air this season. A year ago, ABC signed new deals with McLendon-Covey, as well as fellow original cast members Giambrone, Gentile and Hayley Orrantia. That allowed the network to bring the comedy back for Season 10 and give it a proper ending following a challenging 2021 for the comedy, during which it lost two core cast members: George Segal, who died in March of complications from bypass surgery, and Garlin, who exited following multiple misconduct allegations and HR investigations.

There likely won’t be many others coming behind it that would be able join the exclusive club of live-action broadcast comedies with double-digit season, 200+ episode runs.\