‘The Full Monty’: Disney+ Unveils First Trailer

Disney+ has revealed first trailer for its Full Monty reboot, coming 25 years after the iconic movie.

The 90-second teaser features all the returning cast including Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Lesley Sharp, while showcasing newcomer Talitha Wing (Alex Rider), who will play Gaz’s teenage daughter, Destiny Schofield.

Taking place 25 years after the original British smash hit, the eight-parter will follow the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors. The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments.

The original 1997 movie won an Oscar and was nominated for three others.

The original movie’s screenwriter Simon Beaufoy returns, joined by co-writer Alice Nutter (Accused) with Uberto Pasolini (Nowhere Special) also coming back as executive producer. Simon Lewis serves as series producer. The series is executive produced for Disney+ by Lee Mason, Director, Scripted. The original series was developed by Searchlight Television and FX.