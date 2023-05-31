‘The Flash’ Director Says He Wants Ezra Miller To Reprise Superhero Role In Potential Sequel

The Flash director Andy Muschietti is opening up about wanting to work with Ezra Miller again in a potential sequel where they would reprise their role as Barry Allen.

“If [a sequel] happens, yes,” Muschietti said during an appearance on The Discourse podcast (via The Playlist). “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys – it feels like a character that was made for them.”

Miller has been embroiled in multiple scandals. Earlier this year they plead guilty to unlawful trespassing in a burglary case in Vermont after cutting a plea deal ahead of the hearing. Last year, Miller agreed to mental health treatment after a string of run-ins with the law.

Muschietti’s sister Barbara also weighed in on Miller’s performance of The Flash saying, “Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role – physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

During CinemaCon, Muschietti echoed his sentiment over Miller’s performance saying, “One of the best actors I’ve ever worked with. Every tool in the toolkit… [Miller] is an incredible comedian, and [has] all the action required for a big spectacle like this.”

The Flash opens in theaters on June 16 and also stars Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue and Michael Keaton. Ben Affleck also reprises his role as Batman.