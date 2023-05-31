‘The Flash’ Star Sasha Calle Got Henry Cavill’s Stamp Of Approval As Supergirl: “That Meant The World”

Sasha Calle, who plays Supergirl in The Flash, got Henry Cavill’s stamp of approval after she met the actor.

“I met him actually after the movie was done, months later,” Calle told EW. “I gave him a big hug. You know, it’s Henry Cavill, man! Our Man of Steel. He is kind and very proper, and it was a great experience.”

Calle doesn’t share the big screen with Cavill, who played Superman in a number of DC films, but she asked the actor what his thoughts were on playing Clark Kent’s relative.

“I asked him, ‘Did I make you proud, cuz? Does Superman approve?'” she added. “And he was like, ‘Absolutely. You did a phenomenal job.’ I think, to me, that meant the world, because it’s Henry Cavill, Man of Steel.”

Cavill appeared as Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League. The actor would make a cameo in 2022’s Black Adam, which was going to lead into other projects as the Man of Steel.

However, his return as Superman happened before James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as the new DC heads, who had other plans for the superhero.

It was in December that Cavill broke the news that he would not be returning as Superman.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” Cavill wrote in an Instagram post. “AFter being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that.”