‘The Flash’ Filmmakers Say Film Was Never Close To Getting Canceled Over Ezra Miller’s Controversies

With Ezra Miller being involved in so many personal controversies, many believed that The Flash could be abandoned completely. However, director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti are dispelling the rumors and claim that the film was never in danger.

“Not at all. No. That was never real,” Barbara told EW about the movie potentially getting canceled.

Andy added that he and his sister have been in touch with Miller adding, “We have a lot of empathy in general for people who need help, and especially in mental health issues. That’s why they are taking the necessary steps to deal with their recovery, and we support them in that.”

Miller has faced several legal issues and last year agreed to mental health treatment following multiple run-ins with the law.

When discussing a potential sequel to The Flash, Andy recently said that he would want Miller to reprise their role as Barry Allen.

“If [a sequel] happens, yes,” Andy said The Discourse podcast (via The Playlist). “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys – it feels like a character that was made for them.”

Barbara also praised Miller’s acting skills saying they were “brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role – physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

The Flash opens in theaters on June 16.