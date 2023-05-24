‘The Family Stallone’ Renewed For Season 2 By Paramount+

The Family Stallone is returning for another go-round. Just one week after its premiere, Paramount+ has renewed the reality series, starring Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, for a second season.

The renewal follows a record-breaking debut for the docuseries, becoming the No. 1 original reality series premiere on Paramount+, according to the streaming service. The first season is now streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Brazil, the UK, Australia and Italy, with further international markets to follow.

In the series, Paramount+ promises to “offer a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families” by showing how the Oscar-nominated actor is simply Dad at home.

Flavin Stallone is described as a “savvy businesswoman and co-owner of the wellness brand Serious Skin Care.”

Sophia Stallone is the eldest of the three sisters who has no interest in following in her father’s acting footsteps — though she currently hosts a podcast, Unwaxed, with her sister Sistine.

Sistine Stallone is an actress and model and is currently in development on her first feature film.

Scarlet Stallone is the youngest and is moving into her own apartment at college. She has been set on following in her father’s footsteps and becoming an actress since she was a child, and is now appearing alongside Stallone in Tulsa King.

The Family Stallone is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Benjamin Hurvitz and Nadim Amiry as executive producers. Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam and Jonathan Singer serve as executive producers for Bunim-Murray Productions, with Chris Ray and Jason Williams as co-executive producers.

Check out the trailer below.