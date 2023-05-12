The Exchange Boards Bill Pohlad’s ‘Dreamin’ Wild’ Starring Casey Affleck, Noah Jupe & Zooey Deschanel – Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: The Exchange has added Bill Pohlad’s Dreamin’ Wild starring Casey Affleck, Noah Jupe and Zooey Deschanel to its Cannes slate.

Roadside Attractions, which snapped up North American rights for the film following its Out of Competition Venice premiere, will release the film theatrically on August 4.

Dreamin’ Wild is the third film from Pohlad, who is also known for his Academy Award and Emmy Award-nominated work as a producer including 12 Years A Slave, The Tree Of Life and A Monster Calls.

The drama is inspired by the real-life story of Donnie and Joe Emerson, two brothers living in the Washington State rural town of Fruitland, who were catapulted to fame in the 2010s after an album they self-recorded in the 1970s was re-discovered by music critics.

Oscar-winning Manchester By The Sea actor Affleck plays Donnie, a working dad who tries to keep his dreams of rock stardom alive by playing cover tracks at the local bar.

When Dreamin’ Wild – the album he self-recorded as a teenager with his brother Joe – is re-discovered and meets critical acclaim, he is forced to confront ghosts from the past and grapple with the emotional toll his dreams have taken on the family who supported him.

A Quiet Place actor Jupe plays the younger Donnie; Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), Joe Emerson; Beau Bridges (One Night In Miami), the father, and Deschanel (500 Days Of Summer), Donnie’s wife.

The movie was produced by Academy Award-winner Jim Burke (Green Book) for Innisfree Pictures; Bill Pohlad (Love & Mercy) and Kim Roth (Mudbound) for River Road Entertainment; Viviana Vezzani (Moonfall) and Karl Spoerri (The Old Man & The Gun) for Zurich Avenue and co-financed by River Road Entertainment and Zurich Avenue.

The Exchange Cannes 23 Lineup includes Maria Bakalova, Jean Reno, Ty Simpkins and Connie Nielsen’s Birdeye, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lucy Liu and Octavia Spencer’s Nobody Nothing Nowhere, Orlando Bloom’s The Cut, Guy Pearce’s Neponset Circle, and Peter Dinklage’s The Thicket.