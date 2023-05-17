‘The Effects Of Lying’: Mind The Gap Productions Boards Sales On Comedy-Drama Starring Ace Bhatti, Laila Rouass & Mark Williams; First Images — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Mind the Gap Productions is in Cannes launching sales on The Effects of Lying, a comedy-drama starring the likes of Ace Bhatti (Bohemian Rhapsody, Line of Duty), Laila Rouass (Spooks) and Mark Williams (Harry Potter franchise).

The film, which was independently shot in 12 days in the UK, follows dutiful husband and loving father Naveen (Bhatti), whose life falls apart over a series of shocking events taking place over the course of just one day, as decades-old festering secrets are finally exposed. Isher Sahota (Grace, Macdonald & Dodds) is directing and Jon Tracy is producing. James Hey wrote the script.

Lauren Patel (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Navin Chowdhry (The End of the F***ing World, Our Girl) and Shaheen Khan (Bend it Like Beckham) also star.

We’ve got the first images from the shoot above and below.

Jon Payne

Last week, British streamer ITVX acquired the film directly from producer Bonaparte Films. LA’s Mind the Gap, which has financed and distributed titles such as Battle of the Damned and Office Uprising, is now launching international sales at the Cannes Market.

“The Effects of Lying takes us to completely unexpected places, whilst simultaneously depicting themes and feelings that will resonate with everyone to a certain degree,” said Mind the Gap’s Giulia Prenna. “It’s so refreshing to see a diverse range of fully rounded South Asian characters, who are given space to be messy and complicated, without conforming to fit into a certain box, so we are thrilled to be bringing this witty and exciting film to the international market in Cannes.”