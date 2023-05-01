‘The Diplomat’ Renewed For Second Season By Netflix

Netflix has renewed the Keri Russell starrer The Diplomat for a second season.

The political drama premiered on April 20. The streamer says it debuted at No. 1 on Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 TV English list. In its first weekend, the series had 57.48 million hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 86 countries.

The series is from Debora Cahn, who is also executive producer alongside Janice Wiliams and Keri Russell. It follows Kate Wyler (Russell) as the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She has to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

“Fans around the world are loving every minute of The Diplomat’s gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler. After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2,” said Jinny Howe, Vice President of Drama Series, Netflix

“I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show. Dare I say it’s fun? Thank you Netflix for giving us another shot,” added Russell.

“We had such a great time making The Diplomat. And it’s a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it. We’re so glad we get to do it again!” continues Cahn, who also serves as showrunner.

The drama also stars David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh.