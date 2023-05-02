‘The Diplomat’ Reigns Supreme On Netflix Top 10 TV List, ‘The Night Agent’ Falls To No. 4

The Night Agent dropped out of the top three on Netflix’s list of most popular English-language TV shows for the week of April 24 to April 30. Meanwhile, The Diplomat held onto its crown.
The Diplomat ranked as No. 1 for the second week in a row with 66.46M viewing hours, which is up fairly significantly from its premiere week viewership.
Season 2 of Sweet Tooth took second place with 48.34M hours viewed. The debut of the second season, which hit Netflix on April 27, also boosted Season 1 back into the Top 10 at No. 6. The final seven episodes of Season 2 of Firefly Lane brought the second installment to No. 3 on the list with 48.34M hours viewed.
The Night Agent came in at No. 4 with another 37.68M hours viewed, which is still fairly impressive after more than a month of viewership. That was followed by Beef with 24.48M. Other returners included Love Is Blind Season 4.
There were actually quite a few new entrants on the list this week. In addition to Sweet Tooth and Firefly Lane, the seventh and final season of Workin’ Moms and Season 3 of Indian Matchmaking also made it.
On the film side of things, A Tourist’s Guide to Love was No. 1 on the English-language list with 20.92M hours viewed. Returning to the list was The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (8.34M hours viewed), Murder Mystery 2 (6.15M hours viewed) and Chupa (4.3M hours viewed).
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Let Him Go, Sing 2, and Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax were also among the entrants.
