‘Superman & Lois’, ‘Gotham Knights’ & ‘All American: Homecoming’: No Decision On Remaining CW Shows

No decisions have been made on The CW’s three outstanding drama series Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights and All American: Homecoming.

It comes after the network unveiled its fall schedule this morning that was heavy on Canadian series and unscripted formats alongside returner All American and a midseason bow for Walker.

All three shows come from Warner Bros. Television and sources said that there’s still no word whether any of them will be renewed.

Superman & Lois has aired for three seasons on the network and was part of the Arrowverse. Created by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing and based on the DC Comics characters, the series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the infamous duo.

All American: Homecoming was created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll and has aired two seasons on the network. It’s a spin-off of All American, and follows Simone Hicks leaves behind her boyfriend Jordan in Los Angeles and attends Bringston University, a historically black college in Atlanta, Georgia where she decides to pursue her dreams of being a pro tennis player. Also attending the school is Damon Sims, a fellow freshman who is navigating the college scene to pursue his dream of playing baseball for the university after rejecting an MLB draft to continue to play baseball for Bringston under the guidance of his coach, Marcus Turner. Also included is Amara Patterson, Simone’s aunt, who teaches journalism at Bringston.

Finally, Gotham Knights is a superhero series developed by Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux and is based in The Batman universe. Its first season premiered in March.

It follows Bruce Wayne’s adopted son Turner Hayes, who is framed of murder by the Gotham City Police Department and Harvey Dent before becoming Gotham’s new protectors.

Berlanti is an exec producer of all three shows.