The CW “No Longer Built For The Benefit Of Studios” Says Brad Schwartz As He Reveals 70 Scripted & Unscripted Series In Production & Development

The CW programming chief Brad Schwartz took a gentle swipe at the network’s previous business model as he revealed its fall schedule.

The former Pop TV boss said that he was excited that The CW was now in the hands of Nexstar.

“We’re excited that The CW is now in the hands of Nexstar, a company with more free cash flow than Paramount, almost as much free cash flow as Fox. The CW is now run by broadcasters whose only goal is to build a strong brand and cultivate emotional attachment to the largest audience possible. Broadcasting is their core business. Our goal is to do what’s best for viewers, for stations and for advertisers. No longer will The CW be built for the benefit of two content studios,” he said at the company’s fall schedule presentation, referring to previous owners CBS and Warner Bros.

He also revealed that there’s more series coming up, but also noted the difficulty of putting a schedule together during a writers strike.

“For starters, we’ve been working hard. In very short order, we have 12 original scripted projects in production, ten more in development, and we’re in negotiation on 25 more. Additionally, we’re in production on 15 unscripted series, and we’re in development of at least 10 more,” he said.

All American will return to the network in the fall, which has been built around Canadian series and unscripted series. There’s also the small matter of the battle between the WGA and AMPTP.

“It’s a busy time with The CW. It’s not so easy reimagining a seven night a week broadcast network… in the middle of a writers strike,” he added.