The CW New Series Trailers: ’61st Street’, ‘FBoy Island’, ‘Children Ruin Everything’, ‘Run The Burbs’ & More

The CW has released trailers for its new series for the 2023-24 season: the AMC Studios-produced drama 61st Street; Canadian series Children Ruin Everything, Run the Burbs, Son of a Critch, The Spencer Sisters and Sullivan’s Crossing; UK series Everyone Else Burns; documentary film series I Am; reality series Fboy Island; and German eco-thriller drama series The Swarm. You can read about each and watch below.

61ST STREET

Produced by AMC Studios. From Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks and Outlier Society and executive producers Moffat, Shanks, Michael B. Jordan, Alana Mayo, Jeff Freilich, Hilary Salmon. The propulsive thriller courses through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department’s code of silence. Cast includes Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Tosin Cole, Andrene Ward-Hammond and Bentley Green.

CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING

Produced by New Metric Media and CTV. From creator Kurt Smeaton and executive producers Chuck Tatham, Mark Montefiore, Meaghan Rath and Alyson Richards. Series follows Astrid and James as they raise their two young children in the city, while struggling to hold onto their pre-kid life. Illustrating the hilarious and varied ways kids can wreck happiness, alter plans, annihilate goals and dreams, and force parents to re-invent their lives, the series also explores how maybe that re-invented life is somewhat okay, too. Nowhere near as good as that old, really great life. But still kind of nice. Cast includes Meaghan Rath, Aaron Abrams, Ennis Esmer, Nazneen Contractor, Logan Nicholson, Mikayla SwamiNathan, Dmitry Chepovetsky, Veena Sood, Lisa Codrington and Darius Rota.

EVERYONE ELSE BURNS

Produced by JAX Media/Universal International Studios. From creator-writers Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor, executive producers Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch, producer Molly Seymour and director Nick Collett. Everyone Else Burns revolves around the Lewises, a strictly religious family who believe the world will end within the decade. Patriarch David longs for the church to promote him. Long-suffering Fiona hungers for a life beyond sermons and squash. Aaron is a model young believer — except his drawings feature the rest of the family burning in hell. And anxious 17-year-old Rachel is about to fall for someone who could save her social life, but also damn her soul. Cast includes Simon Bird, Kate O’Flynn, Harry Connor and Amy James-Kelly.

FBOY ISLAND

Produced by STXtelevision/TheYearOfElan Productions. From creator-executive producer Elan Gale and executive producers Jason Goldberg, Nikki Glaser, Noah Fogelson and Bob Simonds. FBoy Island follows three women who move to a tropical paradise where they’re joined by 26 men — 13 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 13 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. Hosted by Nikki Glaser. (A spinoff series, FGirl Island, is slated for midseason.)

I AM

The CW will air I Am documentary film series, a collection of 15 doc features on the likes of Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Alfred Hitchcock and Burt Reynolds.

RUN THE BURBS

Produced by Pier 21 Films/Fifth Season. From creators-executive producers Andrew Phung and Scott Townend. Run The Burbs follows the Phams, a young, bold Vietnamese-South Asian family taking a different approach to living life to the fullest, while changing the way we think about contemporary family values and life in the burbs. Cast includes Andrew Phung, Rakhee Morzaria, Zoriah Wong and Roman Pesino.

SON OF A CRITCH

Produced by Project 10 Productions/Take the Shot Productions/CBC/Lionsgate Television. From creators-executive producers Mark Critch and Tim McAuliffe, executive producers Andrew Barnsley, Allan Hawco, director-executive producer Renuka Jeyapalan and co-executive producers Perry Chafe, Amanda Joy and Anita Kapila. Son of a Critch tells the hilarious and very real story of a young Mark coming of age in the 1980s. The series is a heartfelt window in the life of a child — who is much older inside than his 11 years — using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world. Based on the bestselling memoir from Mark Critch. Cast includes Mark Critch, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Claire Rankin, Sophia Powers, Mark Rivera, Colton Gobbo and Malcolm McDowell.

THE SPENCER SISTERS

Produced by Entertainment One and Buffalo Gal Pictures. From creator-executive producer and co-showrunner Alan McCullough, executive producer-co-showrunner Jenn Engels and executive producers Jocelyn Hamilton, Tecca Crosby, Phyllis Laing and Jennifer Beasley. The female-led, lighthearted procedural follows mystery novelist Victoria Spencer and her daughter Darby who are mistaken as sisters as they tackle puzzling cases. Cast includes Lea Thompson, Stacey Farber, Thomas Antony Olajide, Edward Ruttle, Husein Madhavji, Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves, Rodrigo Massa, Kaitlyn Leeb and Adam Hurtig.

SULLIVAN’S CROSSING

Produced by Reel World Management/CTV/Fremantle. From showrunner-executive producer Roma Roth, executive producers Christopher E. Perry, Michela Di Mondo, Hilary Martin and producers Mike Volpe and Mark Gingras. Series revolves around Maggie Sullivan, a star neurosurgeon who seemingly has it all, until her business partner is indicted for fraud and she finds herself charged with negligence. Looking to distance herself from the fallout, Maggie decides to leave Boston and return to her childhood home of Sullivan’s Crossing, a rustic and remote campground set against the stunning coastline still run by her estranged father. Cast includes Morgan Kohan, Scott Patterson and Chad Michael Murray.

THE SWARM

From executive producers Frank Doelger and Eric Welbers. The Swarm follows an unknown enemy from the depths of the sea that strikes back due to the reckless treatment of the oceans. Series stars Alexander Karim, Cécile de France, Leonie Benesch, Barbara Sukowa and Takuya Kimura.

RELATED: We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023

RELATED: TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming