The CW Moves Into ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Territory With Acquisition Of Canadian Comedy ‘Son Of A Critch’

A Canadian comedy from the exec producer of Schitt’s Creek is heading to The CW.

The network has bought Son of a Critch to air this summer, reuniting Andrew Barnsley, who exec produced Schitt’s Creek, with former Pop TV boss Brad Schwartz, who is now The CW’s President of Entertainment.

The CW will air Son of a Critch, which comes from Canada’s CBC and Lionsgate Television, this summer.

The series was created by and stars Mark Critch, based on his memoir. It is the story of a young Mark coming of age in the 1980s. The comedy stars Mark Critch as his father, Mike, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Pinocchio) as young Mark. Claire Rankin (Molly’s Game) stars as Mark’s mother, Mary, alongside newcomers Sophia Powers and Mark Rivera, who play classmates of young Mark. Colton Gobbo (Ginny & Georgia) plays Mark’s older brother, Mike Jr., and Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange) stars as Patrick “Pop” Critch.

Deadline revealed that the series had been renewed for a third season in Canada in March.

Last November, after he scored The CW job, Schwartz joked to Deadline that he was already taking calls from friends in Canada. “I already have shows in mind. I already have people in mind. And yes, my phone has been blowing up with calls from the 416 area code.”

It comes as The CW is expected to buy more shows from north of the border as well as co-produce titles. “When you can get out there and think entrepreneurially about business models — looking to do co-productions, looking at financing models, looking at second windows or first windows with a streaming partner — I think we are going to be open to all,” he added.

Created by Critch and Tim McAuliffe (The Office), the series is a co-production between Barnsley’s Project 10 Productions Inc. and Take the Shot Productions in association with CBC and Lionsgate Television, which handles worldwide distribution rights.

It is exec produced by Critch, McAuliffe, Barnsley and Allan Hawco. Renuka Jeyapalan, Perry Chafe, Amanda Joy and Anita Kapila serve as co-executive producers.

“Andrew and I had a ton of fun and success together on Schitt’s Creek, and I can’t wait for everyone to see his newest hilarious and heartwarming series,” said Schwartz. “Son of a Critch is a truly unique family comedy about adolescent adventures and those awkward and relatable growing pains. We are thrilled to work with Tim, Mark and a pitch-perfect cast, led by an award-worthy performance by Malcolm McDowell.”

“When I was a young kid watching American TV in the ‘80s, I never dreamed that one day my own story would be beamed back over the border,” said Critch. “Having enjoyed so many CW shows with my own family, I’m excited to invite our American friends over to ‘my house.’ Onwards.”

“We are pleased to be reunited with our friend Brad Schwartz and his team at The CW,” said Ryan Lowerre, Lionsgate President of Domestic Television Distribution. “Son of a Critch boasts a great cast, award-winning producers and a sensibility informed by the comic genius of creator Mark Critch. It comes from our longstanding relationship with the CBC, where it has already enjoyed two hit seasons, and we know it will delight audiences in its new U.S. home on The CW.”