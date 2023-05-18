The CW Fall 2023 Schedule: ‘Walker’ Moves To Midseason, ‘FBoy Island’ Takes Thursday & ‘All American’ Stays On Mondays As Part Of Canadian & Unscripted-Heavy Slate

The CW has put together a fall schedule full of international series and unscripted formats alongside scripted returner All American, while Walker is moving to midseason.

The move is not a huge surprise given the company’s recent acquisition by Nexstar amid plans to lean into lower cost programming.

Decisions are yet to be made on the three outstanding dramas Gotham Knights, Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming, although more information is expected to emerge during the network’s Upfront presentation later this morning.

Here is The CW’s fall schedule.

THE CW FALL 2023-24 SCHEDULE (New programs in Upper Case)

MONDAY

8-9pm – All American

9-10pm – 61st STREET

TUESDAY

8-830pm – SON OF A CRITCH

830-9pm – RUN THE BURBS

9-930pm – CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING

930-10pm – EVERYONE ELSE BURNS

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM SULLIVAN’S CROSSING

9:00-10:00PM THE SPENCER SISTERS

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM FBOY ISLAND (Encore Episode)

9:00-10:00PM FBOY ISLAND

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00PM Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9:00-9:30PM Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9:30-10:00PM Whose Line Is It Anyway



SATURDAY

8:00-8:30PM Masters of Illusion

8:30-9:00PM Masters of Illusion (Encore)

9:00-9:30PM World’s Funniest Animals

9:30-10:00PM World’s Funniest Animals (Encore)

SUNDAY

8:00-10:00PM I AM

All American remains on Mondays at 8pm for its sixth season and will be followed at 9pm by AMC acquisition 61st Street, after Deadline revealed that it had picked up two seasons of the Courtney B.Vance-fronted series.

British comedy Everyone Else Burns, which Deadline revealed it had acquired earlier this morning, takes the 9:30pm slot on Tuesdays as part of a comedy night that includes Canadian series Son of a Critch, Run The Burbs and Children Ruin Everything. Previously, Tuesday nights had featured The Winchesters, which was canceled after one season.

Wednesday is a female-led drama night featuring Canadian series Sullivan’s Crossing, starring Chad Michael Murray, and The Spencer Sisters, starring Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber. That night had previously been home to DC’s Stargirl and Kung Fu, the latter which was canceled after three seasons.

FBoy Island, hosted by Nikki Glaser, marks a big unscripted statement for the network, as revealed by Deadline earlier this year, and will air new episodes at 9pm. It will be followed in midseason by spinoff FGirl Island.

Friday and Saturday nights bring a level of stability with returning series such as Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway? on Fridays and Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals on Saturdays.

It will air the I Am documentary film series, a collection of 15 doc features on the likes of Jackie O, Alfred Hitchcock and Burt Reynolds, on Sunday nights.

In midseason, Walker, which received a 13-episode order for season four, will air after becoming the first renewal decision made under the new regime (All American was part of Nexstar’s purchase of The CW).

Elsewhere, The Critics Choice Awards returns to The CW on Sunday January 14, 2024.

“This fall, The CW embarks on the first step to become bigger and broader by offering our viewers a wide variety of programming from premium adult dramas to bold comedies and binge-worthy unscripted franchises,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. “We are presenting a fall lineup that includes classic CW series like the smash multiplatform hit All American plus introducing new premium dramatic offerings such as 61st Street, Sullivan’s Crossing and The Spencer Sisters. We are proud to bring comedy back to The CW on Tuesday nights with some of the funniest and heartwarming family sitcoms on television with Son of a Critch, Run The Burbs, Children Ruin Everything and Everyone Else Burns.

“We are thrilled to welcome one of the biggest and most outrageous unscripted franchises on television, FBoy Island, to The CW family alongside long-running hit alternative series Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals. And Sundays will introduce a season-long family co-viewing night beginning with the acclaimed I Am film franchise. The new CW is now a broadcast network built for a broadcast audience,” he added.