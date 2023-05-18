The CW Buys European Eco-Thriller ‘The Swarm’ Exec Produced By ‘Game Of Thrones’ EP Frank Doelger

The CW has landed the U.S. rights to eco-thriller drama The Swarm, which comes from Game of Thrones exec producer Frank Doelger.

The eight-part series launched in Germany earlier this year, where it premiered on ZDF.

Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network revealed the acquisition after the company’s fall schedule presentation and called The Swarm a “big swing”.

The Swarm follows an unknown enemy from the depths of the sea that strikes back due to the reckless treatment of the oceans. It debuted out of competition in Berlin last month before transferring to ZDF’s streaming service.

The series, considered one of Europe’s biggest TV drama swings in some time, stars Alexander Karim (The Lawyer), Cécile de France (The New Pope), Leonie Benesch (The Crown), Barbara Sukowa (Hannah Arendt) and Takuya Kimura (I Come With The Rain).

Doelger, an exec producer on Game of Thrones oversees the series as executive producer alongside Eric Welbers.

Schwarm TV Productions, a joint venture between Intaglio Films and ndF, produces the show for for ZDF, France Télévisions, Italy’s Rai Fiction, streamer Viaplay, Hulu Japan, ORF and Switzerland’s SRF, in co-production with Bravado Fiction and Beside Production, in co-operation with ATHOS. Beta Film and ZDF Studios have been jointly handling world sales in an unusual distribution arrangement.

In Berlin last month, ZDF Studios VP of Drama Robert Franke pointed to the series as an example of a European series that is cutting through the clutter as he assessed how the market has turned from “push to pull” away from U.S. content.