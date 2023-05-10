Netflix’s ‘The Creative Brain’ Host David Eagleman Launches Shingle With U.S. Producers Matt Tauber & Adam Fratto

Science presenter David Eagleman, whose past credits include Netflix’s The Creative Brain and the BBC/PBS’ The Brain, has launched a private equity-backed shingle with U.S. producer vets Matt Tauber and Adam Fratto.

Cognito Entertainment will focus on science shows spanning both scripted and unscripted, along with documentaries, features and podcasts.

The outfit has already optioned Grace Chan’s sci-fi novel Every Version of You as an international feature film and is also shopping Galileo, a six-part TV series about the “father of science” from BAFTA-winning producer Karen Tenkhoff (Motorcyle Diaries) and Jon Levin (Marshall, The Breadwinner). Meanwhile, Eagleman has penned docuseries The Invisible Enemy about the way civilization has been shaped by a long history of germs, viruses and microbes, with Emmy-nominated producer Jonathan Grupper showrunning and Seema Yasmin hosting.

Eagleman, who teaches neuroscience at Stanford, presented and wrote the Emmy-nominated The Brain for the BBC and PBS and was the face of Netflix’s The Creative Brain, both of which were informative science shows.

Tauber is a producer and development exec whose past credits include AMC’s Preacher and A+E’s Project Blue Book, the latter of which Fratto oversaw during his stint running The History Channel’s scripted department.

Eagleman said: “We are living in an unparalleled moment of scientific advancement. From brains to space to genetics, there are endless mind-blowing stories to share.”