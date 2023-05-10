Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

CBS Expected To Finish 2022-23 TV Season As Most-Watched Broadcast Network

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Netflix’s ‘The Creative Brain’ Host David Eagleman Launches Shingle With U.S. Producers Matt Tauber & Adam Fratto

David Eagleman
David Eagleman Mark Clark

Science presenter David Eagleman, whose past credits include Netflix’s The Creative Brain and the BBC/PBS’ The Brain, has launched a private equity-backed shingle with U.S. producer vets Matt Tauber and Adam Fratto.

Cognito Entertainment will focus on science shows spanning both scripted and unscripted, along with documentaries, features and podcasts.

The outfit has already optioned Grace Chan’s sci-fi novel Every Version of You as an international feature film and is also shopping Galileo, a six-part TV series about the “father of science” from BAFTA-winning producer Karen Tenkhoff (Motorcyle Diaries) and Jon Levin (Marshall, The Breadwinner). Meanwhile, Eagleman has penned docuseries The Invisible Enemy about the way civilization has been shaped by a long history of germs, viruses and microbes, with Emmy-nominated producer Jonathan Grupper showrunning and Seema Yasmin hosting.

Related Story

Harvardwood Unveils 2021 Writers Competition & Most Staffable TV Writers List Winners; Mentors Include 20th TV's Carolyn Cassidy, Diallo Riddle & 'Veep' EP David Mandel

Eagleman, who teaches neuroscience at Stanford, presented and wrote the Emmy-nominated The Brain for the BBC and PBS and was the face of Netflix’s The Creative Brain, both of which were informative science shows.

Tauber is a producer and development exec whose past credits include AMC’s Preacher and A+E’s Project Blue Book, the latter of which Fratto oversaw during his stint running The History Channel’s scripted department.

Eagleman said: “We are living in an unparalleled moment of scientific advancement. From brains to space to genetics, there are endless mind-blowing stories to share.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad