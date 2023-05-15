The Coven Boards Alyssa Milano, Virginia Madsen, Gina Torres & Milana Vayntrub Portmanteau Picture Responding To Roe V. Wade Ruling

EXCLUSIVE: The Coven (Terrifier 2) has boarded sales on the all-female anthology Give Me An A responding to the 2022 overturning of Roe V. Wade and is bringing the film to the Cannes market under the title of Objection.

The horror-sci-fi-dark comedy film, created by Natasha Halevi, comprises 16 segments tied together by one wraparound film, directed by different female filmmakers, with the work exploring issues including reproductive rights, women’s rights, mental health, and human rights.

The cast includes Alyssa Milano (Brazen), Virginia Madsen (Sideways), Gina Torres (9-1-1: Lone Star), Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us), Jennifer Holland (Peacemaker), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Molly C. Quinn (Castle), Jason George (Grey’s Anatomy) and Jackie Tohn (Glow).

The film began principal photography in July of 2022, less than a month after the June 24, 2022 Supreme Court ruling and had its first screening at Fantastic Fest 2022 less than two months later.

It went on to win awards at numerous domestic film festivals and had its first international screening last month in Brazil at Fantaspoa, the largest genre film festival in Latin America.

The response from the audience revealed the international relevance of the film.

“Until Fantaspoa, I didn’t realize the international appeal and thought it was only an American issue, but, in Brazil, where abortion has always been illegal, the film received the warmest welcome yet. We were honored to have a dialogue with the community there and realized this film matters to everyone, everywhere,” said Halevi.

The Coven co-head Priscilla Ross Smith said: “It’s a perfect partnership for The Coven. Women supporting women in art and life.”

Fractal Clouds Productions lead produced the film with an all-female producing team including Giselle Gilbert, Jordan Crucchiola, Jonna Jackson, Jessica Taylor Galmor, Stephanie Williams and Charlene Fitzgibbon.

The segments are directed Natasha Halevi, Meg Swertlow, Bonnie Discepolo, Danin Jacquay, Erica Mary Wright, Monica Moore-Suriyage, Sarah Kopkin, Caitlin Hargraves, Megan Rosati, Hannah Alline, Avital Ash, Mary C. Russell, Valerie Finkel, Kelly Nygaard, Loren Escandón and Francesca Maldonado and include additional writers Trevor Munson, Matthew Vorce, Annie Bond, Madison Hatfield, Savannah Rose Scaffe, Danielle Aufiero, Laura Covelli and Lexx Fusco.

In addition to the $15M success Terrifer 2, The Coven’s horror-focused slate also includes She’s Not Gone, starring Angela Sarafyan (Westworld) and Oscar-nominated actress Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), which will also launch at the Cannes market.

The Coven is comprised of Ross Smith, Kendall Anlain and Andi Jackson.

