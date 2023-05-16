‘The Conners’ Renewed For Season 6 At ABC

The Conners are sticking around at ABC. The series has been renewed for its sixth season, the network announced Tuesday. The pickup is for 13 episodes, with an option for nine more, we hear.

The news comes on the heels of the Season 5 finale, which marked a successful Wednesday night for ABC with 3.6M viewers tuning in on May 4.

The Conners has continued to be one of ABC’s highest-rated sitcoms. The Roseanne spinoff kicked off Season 5 with a premiere that drew 3.7M live+same-day viewers and a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Overall, the season averaged about 3.8M live+same-day viewers per episode and a 0.5 in the demo.

Executive producer Bruce Helford had previously hinted that Season 6 may be the series’ last. Ahead of the Season 5 finale, he told TVLine: “Sara Gilbert expressed to the network that we don’t want to go out without knowing that we are going out with a series finale so we can build to the right ending — and at this point in time, we feel that [next season] is possibly going to be the last season of The Conners.”

But, never say never. Helford pointed to Season 5’s strong ratings as a reason why the series might continue on. The cast has to renegotiate their contracts each year, so anything is possible.

The Conners stars Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson who recently closed new deals for next season.

The Conners is produced by Werner Entertainment. Tom Werner serves as executive producer, along with Gilbert, Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.

