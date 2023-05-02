‘The Conners’ EP Says Season 6 Could Be Last: “It’s Definitely A Possibility”

The Conners could possibly be prepping to say goodbye to viewers with the upcoming sixth season. In a recent interview and ahead of the Season 5 finale, executive producer Bruce Helford hinted that the ABC sitcom could be heading into its last season.

“Sara Gilbert expressed to the network that we don’t want to go out without knowing that we are going out with a series finale so we can build to the right ending — and at this point in time, we feel that [next season] is possibly going to be the last season of The Conners,” Helford told TVLine.

Related Story '9-1-1' Moving From Fox To ABC For Season 7

Helford continued, “I would not [say that] definitively because the numbers were so good this season, and we’ve all had a really great time… but it’s definitely a possibility.”

The Conners has not been picked up for Season 6 yet but a renewal is seemingly looking good as the cast continues to negotiate their contracts.

If the alphabet network picks up the Roseanne spinoff for another season, it could also be a short season depending on the potential writers strike and how long it would last.

“There may only be 13 episodes. Obviously, we always want to do 20 or 22 [episodes], but at this point in time, we’re talking about if we can do 13 — God willing — and if we can do more, we’ll do more,” Helford added.

The cast of The Conners includes Gilbert, who also serves as an executive producer, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson.