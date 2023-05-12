‘The Company You Keep’ Canceled By ABC After One Season

ABC has opted not to renew for a second season The Company You Keep, its new drama series starring and executive produced by Milo Ventimiglia.

The Company You Keep did not perform as well as ABC’s two other midseason 2023 entries, fellow drama Will Trent, which has been renewed for a second season, and comedy Not Dead Yet, which is looking good for renewal.

Still, Disney has longstanding relationship with Ventimiglia, who segued to The Company You Keep following his six-season run on 20th Television’s hit NBC drama This Is Us. Based on that and the fact that the new series only premiered in midseason, there was talk that ABC may give The Company You Keep a partial second season order to give it more time to find an audience.

This is one of three series cancellations by ABC today alongside Big Sky and Alaska Daily. The only drama series at the network whose fate has not been decided yet is Rookie: Feds whose chances have likely improved in light of today’s news.

Based on the Korean format My Fellow Citizens that ran for more than 30 episodes on KBS2, The Company You Keep followed con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim). A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who unknowingly are on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell, and Polly Draper also starred.

Julia Cohen and Klemmer served as executive producers and co-showrunners. Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff executive produced for DiVide Pictures, along with Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito for Electric Somewhere, and Todd Harthan and Lindsay Goffman. Deanna Harris (DiVide Pictures) is a producer. The pilot episode was written by Cohen and directed and executive produced by Ben Younger.