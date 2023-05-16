‘The Boogeyman: The Origin Of The Myth:’ Prime Video Among Buyers To Swoop On Spanish Horror Pic — Cannes Market 

EXCLUSIVE: FilmSharks has acquired world rights to the Spanish horror pic The Boogeyman: The Origin of the Myth (El Hombre Del Saco) and locked a series of key international deals out of Cannes.

In a deal negotiated at the Fantastic Pavilion, Mantícora has picked up all rights for LATAM, the US, and Canada for what we hear is a six-figure sum. The deal was negotiated by José Luis Mejía Razo from Mantícora and Guido Rud, Federico Pascua, and Matias Fontenla of FilmSharks. Elsewhere Amazon Prime Video has acquired Spanish SVOD Rights, and Antena 3 grabbed Free TV rights.

Directed Ángel Gómez Hernández from a screenplay by Juma Fodde (You shall not Sleep), Ignacio García Cucucovich Ángel Gómez Hernández (Voces), and Gustavo Hernández (The Silent House) the film follows a group of teenagers who discover that the terrifying legend of The Bogeyman is real after the mysterious disappearances of several children in a small town.

Producers are Cucucovich, Álvaro Ariza Tirado, and María Luisa Gutierrez, with co-producers Francisco Cordero and Ricardo Coeto. Cast features Javier Botet (It; The Conjuring 2), Macarena Gomez (HBO’s 30 Coins), and Manolo Solo (La Fortaleza, The Good Boss). The film will have its Cannes premiere at the Fantastic Pavilion on May 22 at Cinema Olympia 3.

“We are honored that Manticora’s team detected this cinematic gem before anyone else as they are the right fit for this kind of quality cinema in the Americas,” Guido Rud said.

José Luis Mejía Razo added: “Knowing Filmshark’s great taste in iberoamerican genre films and the stunning filmography of the team behind Boogeyman: The Origin of the Myth, it was an easy decision for us to jump on board. We can’t wait to bring this amazing project to the audiences in the Americas.”

Check out a first look of the film’s artwork below: