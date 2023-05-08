‘The Bear’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

The Bear will return for its second season on Thursday, June 22, FX announced today. All 10 episodes of the hit dark comedy will be available for streaming exclusively on Hulu. Season 2 will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories at a later date. FX also released the Season 2 key art; see it below.

The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff, and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.

Season 2 follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.

In addition to White, Edebiri and Moss-Bachrach, the half-hour series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt and newcomer Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer, who also serves as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, and Nate Matteson of Super Frog and Josh Senior, with Tyson Bidner serving as producer and Matty Matheson as co-producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The critically acclaimed series was honored as an AFI TV Program of the Year in its first season, as well as a WGA Award, PGA Award, Film Independent Spirit Award, American Cinema Editors Award and ACE Eddie Award. White also won the comedy acting award from the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards.