‘The Bear’: Molly Gordon Joins Season 2 Of FX Series As Recurring

Molly Gordon has been tapped for a key recurring role on Season 2 of FX’s hit series The Bear, which premieres in June on Hulu.

The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff, and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.

Gordon’s character details are being kept under wraps.

Season 2 will increase from 8 episodes to 10. It stars White alongside Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas.

The series was created by Christopher Storer, who also serves as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, and Nate Matteson of Super Frog and Josh Senior, with Tyson Bidner serving as producer and Matty Matheson as co-producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Gordon most recently co-directed, co-wrote and stars in Theater Camp, which premiered at Sundance, winning the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble and receiving rave reviews. Searchlight releases the pic on July 14. Gordon’s other notable credits include the films Shiva Baby, Booksmart and You People. She’s repped by UTA. Burstein Company and Gang Tyre Ramer.

Storer and Matheson revealed the news on social media.