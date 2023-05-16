‘The Beanie Bubble’ Release Date, First Look: Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook & Geraldine Viswanathan Top Apple’s Toy Craze Dramedy 

Apple Original Films on Tuesday unveiled the theatrical and streaming release dates, as well as first-look photos for its true-life dramedy The Beanie Bubble, starring Zach Galifianakis (Baskets), Elizabeth Banks (Call Jane), Sarah Snook (Succession) and Geraldine Viswanathan (Cat Person). The film marking the feature directorial debut of Emmy nominee Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash, Jr. will premiere in select theaters on July 21st before bowing globally on Apple TV+ on July 28th.

Based on a script by Gore, The Beanie Bubble asks the following question: Why, in the 1990s, did the world suddenly start treating the stuffed animals known as Beanie Babies like gold? Ty Warner (Galifianakis) was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. Pic is described as a story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn’t appear on the heart-shaped tag.

Tracey Bonner (Raising Dion) and Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks) also star in the pic produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Karen Lunder, on which Galifianakis and Douglas S. Jones served as executive producers View the first stills from the new film above and below.

Zach Galifianakis and Geraldine Viswanathan in The Beanie Bubble Apple