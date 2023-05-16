‘The Bachelor’ & ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Renewed At ABC

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise have earned the coveted renewal rose.

ABC announced Tuesday that both series will be returning to the network for another installment. This marks Season 28 for The Bachelor and Season 9 for Bachelor in Paradise.

This will be a new era for both series, as they will be the first seasons produced without creator Mike Fleiss, who stepped away from the franchise in March following allegations of misconduct. His last season of the flagship show concluded a week prior with the engagement of Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar.

Another Season 27 contestant, Charity Lawson, will be making her debut as the new Bachelorette on June 26.

The Bachelor franchise continues to provide ABC with strong ratings, despite overall declines across linear television. Season 27 of The Bachelor averaged about 2.9M viewers and a 0.58 demo rating per episode — which is solid, but definitely still a sharp decline from Season 26’s 3.66M average audience and 0.81 in the demo.

As for Bachelor in Paradise, Season 8 averaged around 2.3M viewers and 0.54 rating across both Monday and Tuesday nights in the fall. As with its predecessor, ratings for the spinoff series did sink compared to the previous season, which managed ratings in the 0.8-0.9 range and around 3M viewers.

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise are productions of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

